Otherkin respond after fan is sexually assaulted at London show

Otherkin have issued a statement after a fan was sexually assaulted at their recent show at the Camden Assembly, London.

The incident happened last week, with the band speaking out to stress their zero tolerance to predatory behaviour – and have urged fans to let their crew know in the future if they are the victim of similar behaviour.

The Irish outfit say: “Our gig in Camden was incredible. Honestly one of our favourite shows we’ve ever done in the UK. You guys were in it from the off and you didn’t let up once.

“But we need to talk about an incident that happened – a girl in tears because she was groped in the mosh pit and apologising to me because she was worried that she was ruining our night by mentioning it. It was fucking heartbreaking.

“This is completely not on – not at an Otherkin show, not anywhere.

“We play loud, fast music. Mosh pits happen, circle pits happen, but if you think you can use either of those as an excuse to force yourself upon someone trying to enjoy themselves at our show then you best fuck back off to the basement you came from because you are certainly not welcome at an Otherkin gig.

“Girls! We love seeing you shredding it in the mosh pit and if this ever happens to you at a gig of ours, please let us or one of our crew know and we’ll kick the prick out straight away.

“This shit needs to get stamped out of live music.”

Last week, TeamRock reported on the ‘epidemic’ levels of abuse happening within our music communities and yesterday, spoke with Good Night Out Campaign founder Bryony Beynon about steps and practical advice on how we can all make gigs safer experiences for everyone.

