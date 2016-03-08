Baroness slam 'sexual assault' fan

Baroness have slammed a fan who allegedly sexually assaulted another gig-goer at their recent show in Birmingham.

The band have reacted to a blog post by writer Rosie Solomon who says a man subjected her to a sustained assault at the city’s O2 Institute on February 29.

Solomon says she was left feeling “shaken, angry, upset, confused” by the incident, in which a man deliberately and repeatedly thrust his groin into her leg and made a suggestive comment, before she tried to report him to security staff.

In a statement, Baroness say: “The man detailed in this article, whoever you are, if you read this post, stay the fuck away from Baroness and our audience. We don’t need you at our show, we don’t want you in our audience.

“We have no tolerance for sexism, or any form of intolerant or insensitive behaviour. In Baroness’ real, functioning touring-world, we are witness to daily proof-by-example that gender exerts no weight on the scales of capability, strength or intelligence.

“Additionally, we are extremely sensitive to the gender-disparity that can exist, especially within the world of rock and metal music and we are embarrassed and disturbed that Rosie, or anyone, for that matter, could have had such a terrible experience at one of our shows.”

Baroness continue their European tour and launch a North American run of dates in Boston on April 29.