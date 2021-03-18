Orphaned Land's Kobi Farhi to guest with Scardust on live stream tonight

Orphaned Land singer Kobi Farhi joins Israeli prog metallers Scardust for a free live stream this evening. They'll also be joined by german folk musician Patty Gurdy. The free-entry livestream is taking place on the Play2Fund streaming platform at 7pm (GMT)/3PM (EST)/12PM PST).

“We missed you guys, and we are finally back, reinforced and ready to play this very special show,” says the band. “We feel very lucky to have our dear friend and amazing singer, Kobi Farhi, join us on stage for a rare performance of Out of Strong Came Sweetness, the song he sang on our Sands Of Time album. We are still waiting patiently for the world to go back to normal so Patty Gurdy can be here physically, but for now, we are just happy that technology will allow us to include her on video performing 'Concrete Cages' with us. Finally, we are super-excited to have five of our devoted fans there with us, to sing along and make some noise in the venue. An audience, albeit a small one, feels almost surreal at this point!”

Scardust recently announced a new line-up with the addition of bassist Orr Didi and keyboard player Aaron Friedland. The band, who released their latest album Strangers last year, have released videos for Gone and Mist.

Fans will be able to make donations at any point to show their appreciation and support the band.

Watch live stream.