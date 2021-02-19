Scardust unveil new bass player and keyboardist

Israeli prog metal quintet Scardust have revealed a new line-up. The band, who released impressive Strangers towards the end of last year, have parted ways with bassist Yanai Avnet and keyboardist Itai Portugali.

Joining the band's line-up are longtime songwriting collaborator Orr Didi (bass) and longtime friend of the band Aaron Friedland (keyboards).

“They are, and will always, stay good friends and part of the Scardust family,” the band says of Avnet and Portugali. “We called (Orr) the 'ghost member' of Scardust. Up until this point, he was writing and composing in the shadows. We are SUPER-excited to have Orr with us on-stage and in the studio from now on. Aaron is an old friend, and actually was the first keyboardist to get an offer to play with us back when we started the band. As you know, it didn't work out at first, but it was definitely worth the wait. Aaron is a magician on those keys, as you will all soon learn. We can't wait to rock stages together!”

Strangers was mixed by Yonatan Kossov and mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy).

Scardust have previously released videos for Mist and Gone.

Get Strangers.