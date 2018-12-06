O.R.k. collaborate with SOAD singer Serj Tankian on new album

O.R.k., the international prog rock band have signed to Kscope and will release their new album, Ramagehead, in February. It sees the band working with System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian who features on the first single, Black Booms.

The band, who feature King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, and Italian singer Esposito Fornasari and guitarist Carmelo Pipitone, have released a trailer for the new album, which you can watch below.

“Ramagehead is a not a concept album as such, but there is certainly an identifiable theme, in that we attempt to express the everyday bewilderment bought about by the uncertain times we are living in, and the constant confusing information overload that we are all subjected to in today's post-fact environment," Edwin explained to Prog. "We also wanted to harness the power, unpredictability and spontaneity of the O.R.k. live experience into a static recording whilst aiming for a high-resolution sonic space that can be revisited repeatedly by the avid listener to discover ever deeper layers.”

Ramagehead was recorded in Italy, USA and the UK and features cover art from Tool's Adam Jones.

Full tracklisting is:

Kneel to Nothing

Signals Erased

Beyond Sight

Black Blooms

Time Corroded

Down the Road

Some Other Rainbow Part 1

Strangled Words

Some Other Rainbow Part 2

The band will be touring Europe throughout February and March as support to new labelmates The Pineapple Thief. They will also play their own European dates at:

Italy Ravenna Bronson - February 15

Italy Lugagnano di Sona/Verona Il Giardino - 16

Italy Pisa Lumiere - 17

Italy Bari Garage Sound - 21

Germany Iserhagen/Hannover Blues Garage - March 8

Germany Cologne Yard Club - 10

Germany Munich Backstage - 12

Hungary Budapest Durer - 13

Slovakia Nove Mesto nad Vahom Blue Note - 14

Germany Berlin Music & Frieden - 15

France Paris Petit Bain - 17

UK London Borderline - 19