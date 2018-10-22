The Pineapple Thief announce more live dates

British proggers The Pineapple Thief have announced a new run of live dates for Europe and the UK for February and March 2019.

"Our first Dissolution tour went so well, and we had such a great time so we’ve decided to do it again," frontman Bruce Soord told Prog. "This time visiting some of the cities we couldn’t make the first time around. I know there are a lot of people disappointed we are not coming to their neck of the woods, but we hear you all and are definitely working on it!”

The band, who have just completed a successful first leg of dates, saw Dissolution crack the UK Top 40 as well as reaching No. 22 in the German national charts. The new dates will also feature drummer Gavin Harrison.

The Pineapple Thief will play:

Feb 21: Firenze Viper, IT

Feb 22: Rome Largo, IT

Feb 23: Milan Santeria Social Club, IT

Feb 24: Pratteln Z7, CH

Feb 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE

Feb 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, DE

Feb 28: Strasberg La Laiterie, FR

Mar 01: Zoertemeer Be Boerderij, NL

Mar 02: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, DE

Mar 03: Copenhagen Lille Vega, DK

Mar 05: Stockholm Nalen, SE

Mar 06: Oslo John Dee, NO

Mar 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Mar 22: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Mar 23: Birmingham O2 The Institute 2, UK

Mar 25: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Tickets are available from the band's website.