Order your exclusive Big Big Train bundle featuring a unique front cover, art print and signed lyric sheet

Big Big Train have just released their brand new studio album The Likes Of Us. it's their first full-length release to feature new singer Alberto Bravin, and which Prog called “an album of genuine warmth and quiet wonder" in our review.

This unique bundle features an bespoke Big Big Train front cover exclusive to this edition, and also comes with an art print featuring artwork from the band's brand new album The Likes Of Us signed by artist Sarah Ewing and a lyric sheet for Miramare, which has been signed by personally by Greg, Alberto, Rikard, Clare and Oskar.

"I am really proud of the record,” Bravin says in the new isse. “I think it will be a right record for the moment that we are living, and for what happened. We tried to do our best to just carry on with the Big Big Train music. For me as a fan to have the privilege to sing those songs, and to write new material for the band… it is an incredible thing."

Also in the new issue of Prog we look at Tangerine Dream's groundbreaking Phaedra album, which is 50 years old this year, the delightful Chester Thompson chats about his time with Frank Zappa, Weather Report and, of course, Genesis; Stackridge tell the story of their The Man In The Bowler Hat album; Bill Nelson tells us he’s still got plenty left in the tank and The Pineapple Thief tell us all about their latest album.

