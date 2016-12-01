Opeth’s Martin Axenrot tops 2016 prog drummer poll

Opeth drummer Martin Axenrot has been named the best drummer in prog this year.

The poll was conducted by Music Radar, with 136,000 votes cast. And Axenrot came out on top following the success of Opeth’s 12th studio album Sorceress, which was released in September.

It’s the second time he’s been awarded the accolade after taking the no.1 spot in 2015.

Opeth say: “136,000 votes came in for Best Prog Drummer 2016 on MusicRadar’s recent poll and for the second year in a row we’re proud to announce that Axe has taken the top position. Thank you all who voted.”

Other artists who joined the Opeth man feature in the top 10 include Dream Theater’s Mike Mangini, Tesseract’s Jay Postones and King Crimson’s Gavin Harrison. See the full list below.

Opeth have just wrapped up dates across Europe and will head to New Zealand and Australia in February. They’ve also been confirmed on the bill for Hellfest 2017 which will take place in Clisson, France, on June 16, 17 and 18.

Top 10 prog drummers of 2016

Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot – Opeth Matt Garstka – Animals As Leaders Matt Halpern – Periphery Gavin Harrison – King Crimson Mike Mangini – Dream Theater Ryan Van Poederooyen – Devin Townsend Project Craig Blundell – Steven Wilson Jay Postones – Tesseract Raymond Hearne – Haken Aric Improta – Night Verses

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 02: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Feb 04: Fortitude Valley Tivoli, New Zealand

Feb 06: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Feb 07-08: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Feb 10:Torrensville Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Feb 11: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

Jun 16-18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Mikael Akerfeldt: The essence of Opeth is change