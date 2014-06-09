Opeth set for UK dates

Opeth have listed a European tour that doesn't have any UK dates – but keyboardist Joakim Svalberg has promised an update is coming soon.

The band have unveiled the first shows of their trek in support of 11th album Pale Communion, due on August 25 after production delays held them back from the planned release date this month.

Their touring schedule currently includes 15 shows in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Reponding to British fan outcries, Svalberg says: “Hold yer horses! More dates to be announced real soon. Big festivals usually have clauses in their contracts, stating no shows nearby are to be announced until the festival happens. Download is one of those Festivals, as is Getaway Rock in Sweden.”

Opeth headline the Pepsi Max stage at Download on Friday.