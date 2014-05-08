Opeth release pushed back

Opeth have confirmed rumours that the release of their 11th studio album, Pale Communion, has been delayed.

It will now appear on August 25 via Roadrunner Records after Mikael Akerfeldt and co ran into scheduling difficulties that made the planned June deadline impossible to meet.

He says in a statement: “Many of you have heard the rumours already. We can now confirm the release of Pale Communion has indeed been pushed back.

“Several circumstances prevented the band from delivering essential tools to Roadrunner in time, which are needed to set up the release properly. Release schedule conflicts made us decide on August instead of June.”

He recently explained his decision to record using digital technology instead of his preferred analogue equipment, saying: “We didn’t have time. When we have recorded onto tape, even if we’ve been well-rehearsed, we spend a month or six weeks, which I didn’t want to do this time. I wanted it to be fast, spontaneous and fun.”

Lead single Cusp Of Eternity will be launched on June 3 ahead of Opeth’s appearance at this year’s Download festival. A second track is scheduled for release in July.