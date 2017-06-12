Opeth add UK dates to November tour

Opeth have added five more dates to their UK and Ireland tour in November, where they will be joined by Enslaved.
They announced in January this year that they would play in Belfast and Dublin on November 17 and 18. Now, they’ve added five more winter shows which will take place in Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol and Birmingham.
Tickets will go on general sale from 10am GMT on June 16 via Live Nation.
Opeth have lined up the tour in support of their 12th studio album Sorceress which was released in September last year.
Speaking about the crowd reaction to the new tracks, vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt said: “They go down really well. It’s one of the first times I can remember that people on this tour are yelling out for songs from the new record.
“Normally when you play live, they’re yelling out for songs you did 15 years ago. It’s nice. They’ve actually listened to the record and liked it.”
Opeth are currently on tour across Europe and have several festival appearances planned over the coming weeks and months, including sets at Hellfest 2017 and the Graspop Metal Meeting.
Find a full list of Opeth’s tour dates below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.
Opeth 2017 tour dates
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest 2017, France
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 20: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Jun 21: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 27: Tolmin Metaldays Festival 2017, Sweden
Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 10: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Aug 20: Warsaw park Sowinskiego, Poland
Oct 10: St Petersburg Aurora, Russia
Oct 11: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Oct 16: Helsinki Finlandia-Talo, Finland
Nov 15: Manchester Ritz, UK
Nov 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Nov 17: Belfast The Limelight, UK
Nov 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
