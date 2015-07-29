Tate's Mindcrime in Re-Inventing The Future video

Operation: Mindcrime – the band fronted by former Queensryche man Geoff Tate – have launched a video for their track Re-inventing The Future.

It’s the first single from debut album The Key, set for release on September 18 via Frontiers Music.

Tate’s joined in the work by guests including Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and Disturbed counterpart John Moyer, plus drummers Simon Wright, Brian Tichy and Scott Mercado.

The mainman says of his three-album plot: “Each song is a scene or chapter. The words tell the story, the musical bed, the chord progressions and melodies, they set the pace. That’s how I envisioned this album in total – very theatrical and definitely cinematic.”

Tracklist

01. Choices 02. Burn 03. Re-Inventing The Future 04. Ready To Fly 05. Discussions In A Smoke Filled Room 06. Life Or Death? 07. The Stranger 08. Hearing Voice 09. On Queue 10. An Ambush Of Sadness 11. Kicking In The Door 12. The Fall