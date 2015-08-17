One Machine debut The Final Cull lyric video

Comprised from members of Testament, Nevermore, Biomechanical, Mnemic and more, One Machine are premiering their new video for The Final Cull with Metal Hammer!

Speaking to Hammer about the song, guitarist Steve Smyth says: “It’s time to let the music do the talking! Here is the title track from the album, which we’ve set from the perspective of a captain of a ship on a stormy sea, carrying human cargo, the remains of which are yet unknown if alive or dead. The story in the lyrics is from the captain of this ship, with a bit of reflection and perhaps even close ties to events of the present day… Welcome to The Final Cull.

“All of One Machine are very excited to have the mighty Metal Hammer UK premiere our lyric video for The Final Cull! I’ve been reading Metal Hammer practically since it’s beginning, getting this as an import back in California at a place called Rebel Records, and reading up on all of my favourite metal bands. It’s a real honour to have The Final Cull lyric video make it’s UK premiere on the website of a metal mag that stands the test of time, and in many ways, has defined metal for all of us in One Machine!”

Pre-order your copy of One Machine’s upcoming album now via Indiegogo.