Oliver Wakeman announces Collaborations box set

Oliver Wakeman has announced that he will release a new three-disc box set entitled Collaborations, through Burning Shed on April 11.

The set highlights three albums on which the keyboard player collaborated with different musicians. It includes his 2001 album The 3 Ages Of Magick which he recorded with Yes guitarist Steve Howe and his 2011 release with Gordon Giltrap, Ravens &Lullabies. A brand new lyric video for Moneyfacturing from Ravens & Lullabies can be seen below.

“This is one of my personal favourite band tracks I have ever written and recorded, allowing me to make use of a lot of my collection of keyboards," Wakeman says of the song. "It is a radio-friendly song which also reminds people what a great electric guitar player Gordon is!”

The third disc is From A Stage, a previously live album from the Giltrap Wakeman band, who also featured former Arena vocalist Paul Manzi (now singer with glam rockers Sweet), which has come about thanks to a sound engineer approached by the sound engineer from one of the Giltrap/Wakeman concerts to say he had found a multitrack recording from a Christmas concert the pair had performed

The Collaborations box set contains three CDs each with 16-page booklets including lyrics, previously unseen artwork and many stories behind the creativity of Wakeman and Giltrap. The first 250 box sets will also include the fourth art print of the box set cover numbered and signed by Oliver Wakeman.

Pre-order Collaborations.