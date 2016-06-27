Of Mice & Men detail 4th album Cold World and release video for Pain

Of Mice & Men have released a video for their track Pain – taken from upcoming album Cold World.

The band’s fourth album and follow-up to 2014’s Restoring Force is released on September 9. The album artwork and tracklist can be viewed below, along with the promo for Pain.

Pain is available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album.

Of Mice & Men previously revealed that 14-year-old fan Cassy will appear on the album. The youngster has terminal brain cancer and her handclaps will be heard on one of the album’s tracks.

They said: “The relationship and history between Cassy, Austin Carlile and the band has been a rich one over the years. Today was a much needed day for Cassy, her mom, cousin and family, as was it for all involved.

“Today was a day to forget all the stresses and problems of the world and to be surrounded by nothing but pure love, happiness and joy. Today Cassy was disease-free – today Cassy was ‘living the dream.’”

Cold World is produced by David Bendeth, who the band also worked with on Restoring Force.

Of Mice & Men have a string of tour dates to come, including a European tour kicking off in late September.

Of Mice & Men Cold World tracklist

1. Game of War

Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Forum, UK

Oct 09: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium