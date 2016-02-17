Of Mice & Men detail Full Circle documentary

Of Mice & Men have released a trailer for an upcoming documentary called The Full Circle Story.

The film will be released in five parts through a “fan-driven community” that will offer behind-the-scenes and exclusive content. More details on the initiative will be unveiled in the coming days.

The band say: “Over the course of the last two-plus years, we have had our lives filmed with the intention of creating the most honest, exciting and real documentary, showing our fans our truest selves.

“This film has been a long time in the making. It will be released as a five-part documentary series that takes the audience through the making of our album Restoring Force and how this album and our fans changed our lives.”

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile is receiving ongoing treatment for genetic disorder Marfan syndrome, which causes problems with bones, nerves and other tissues.

Today, the band were confirmed as the opening act on Slipknot’s summer North American tour with Marilyn Manson.

"My brain was leaking into my spine." Austin Carlile's year of hell