Austin Carlile set for more surgery

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile is to undergo further surgery, he’s revealed.

He’ll receive medical attention on his hip and back, as he continues to battle genetic disorder Marfan syndrome, which causes problems with bones, nerves and other tissues.

He’s been off the road while recovering from emergency surgery that took place in June.

Asked by an ill fan for encouragement, Carlile says via Twitter: “If I can do it, so can you. I’m also having surgery soon – hip and back.

“I wake up daily and face battles. As do we all. It’s how we overcome them that makes us who we are.”

He adds: “Living with Marfan syndrome isn’t easy. Thankfully I have music and support from all of you. Couldn’t battle daily without both.”

Of Mice & Men are on the bill for Ozzfest Japan on November 21 (Saturday).