Austin Carlile in ‘big operation’

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile has undergone what he calls a “big operation” as his health issues continue.

He was taken to hospital last week, forcing the band to cancel the remaining dates of an American tour. He later confirmed he was being treated at Stanford University Hospital for marfans – a genetic disorder affecting the heart, which has required treatment before.

Last night he said: “About to head into the big operation. Hopefully this will be the most effective of all the procedures they’ve tried thus far, and will get me back on my feet and home again.

“Even when I finally do get back home, there’s still progress to be had from there. Small steps!”

Carlile last week thanked fans for their support and insisted he was “never giving up.”