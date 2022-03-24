Oceansize to reissue Everyone Into Position on vinyl

Oceansize are to have their second album, 2005's Everyone Into Position, reissued on vinyl through Beggars Banquet reissue label Beggars Arkive on June 3.

The band were signed to the label for their first two albums, before signing to InsideOut/Superball for 2007's Frames and their final album Self Preserved While the Bodies Float Up (2011).

Everyone Into Position was the band's last album with bassist Jon Ellis and is seen as something of a breakthrough for the Manchester band. The track Music For A Nurse was used by mobile phone operator Orange for a TV advert while Meredith featured in an episode of US TV series The O.C.. Both tracks featured in the BBC TV series Waterloo Road and Music For A Nurse also featured in the 2007 film Invisible.

Oceansize split in 2011. Singer and guitarist Mike Vennart has since worked with guitarist Steve Durose in his own Vennart project and also with guitarist and keyboardist Richard 'Gambler' Ingram in British Theatre.

Everyone Into Position will be released on yellow splattered vinyl, on CD and as a digital release.

