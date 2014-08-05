Oceansize classic gets vinyl treatment

Oceansize's third album Frames is to be released on double-vinyl with a CD edition included in the package, they've confirmed – and they're already on the way to selling out.

But they’ve said the activity doesn’t mean there’s a reunion on the horizon, following their split in 2011.

Oceansize say via their Facebook page: “No, we’ve not reformed. The powers that pretend-to-be are finally issuing our phonebook-sized 2007 record Frames on double vinyl. It sounds better than it ever has. Be quick, or be dead as they said. Love & Violence.”

They’ve since updated fans with the news that the red edition, limited to just 100 copies, has sold out, although black remains available.

The Manchester five-piece announced their split in 2011 after the release of final album Self Preserved While the Bodies Float Up the previous year. They’ve never fully gone into the details of their demise, although it’s been suggested that drug addiction within the ranks was to blame.