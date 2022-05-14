Oceans Of Slumber return with powerful new single Hearts Of Stone

Texan prog metal quintet Oceans Of Slumber will release new album Starlight And Ash in July

Oceans Of Slumber
Texan prog metallers Oceans Of Slumber have streamed their powerful new single Hearts Of Stone, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the bands upcoming album Starlight And Ash, which will be released through Century Media on July 22.

 “Lost and alone from birth, a product of the institution of life on the streets," says signer Cammie Beverly. "Trouble follows this person around like a badge of honour. Grief finding grievances, the perfect formula of despair.”

Starlight And Ash, the follow-up to the band's self-titled fourth album whch they released in 2020, was produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod). The artwork, which you can view below, was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament).

The new album will be available as a limited edition CD digipak, black vinyl with booklet, 300x transparent light blue vinyl with booklet available at CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMDistro.de and at EMP and 300x dark green vinyl with booklet available from the band, 1000x transparent orange vinyl with booklet available in the US and as a digital album.

Pre-order Starlight And Ash.

Oceans Of Slumber

