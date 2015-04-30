Oceano debut new video for The Taken

Chicago bruisers Oceano are premiering their new video for The Taken exclusively through Metal Hammer.

Having just finished a headline tour of America with Martyr Defiled, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life and more, it’s the ideal time to unleash more deathcore brutality onto the world.

Speaking about the track, frontman Adam Warren says “There are numerous accounts of The Taken across the globe. Some enlightening, some frightening, and others blurry images never to be retold. Skeptic or not they must be heard – the true Gods have greater purpose for us all.”

The Taken is taken from Oceano’s latest album Ascendants, out now via Earache Records.