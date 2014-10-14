Obituary stream album title track

Obituary have made the title track from their upcoming ninth album available to stream.
Inked In Blood is taken from the album of the same name, out on October 27 via Relapse Records.
It’s the Florida death metal veterans’ first album in more than five years.
In July the band were left reeling after their stage backdrop was stolen at a festival in Holland.
Inked In Blood tracklist
- Centuries Of Lies 2. Violent By Nature 3. Pain Inside 4. Visions In My Head 5. Back On Top 6. Violence 7. Inked In Blood 8. Deny You 9. Within A Dying Breed 10. Minds Of The World 11. Out Of Blood 12. Paralyzed With Fear