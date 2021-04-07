NWOCR gets its own compilation album

If you've been paying attention, you'll have noticed the slow but steady rise of the New Wave Of Classic Rock, or NWOCR. Hell, we've even written about it. And now, in the spirit of NWOBHM compilations like Metal for Muthas and Metal for Muthas Volume II, NWOCR is receive its very own album.
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 will be released on July 23, and is a 42-track roundup of NWOCR's rising stars, including many of the names that have been packing out Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week feature over the last few years.
Included are hopefuls like Bad Touch, Backwater Conspiracy, Bootyard Bandits, Gorilla Riot, Jack J Hutchinson, Revival Black, Ryders Creed, The Hot Damn, These Wicked Rivers and Thundermother, as well as some bands who've already achieved some chart success in The Dust Coda, Mason Hill and Massive Wagons.
"It blows my mind how fast the NWOCR thing has grown!" says Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills. "It’s literally exploded! They shine a real bright light on new bands all over the world, and it's a real honour to be a part of this official NWOCR compilation album!"
“We’ve been looking into the possibility of putting together a NWOCR compilation CD since last year, and thought that right now would be absolutely perfect timing to release the definitive version of a set of tracks from bands who together define the genre", says Richard Brindley, from the NWOCR Facebook Group.
He continues: “We want to get this CD high up into the UK compilation chart, and raise the profile of the movement and the bands to a massively wider audience. This could be the truest execution of people power; a compilation by the community, for the community."
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 is available to pre-order now on double CD. There's no vinyl or downloadable version, but there is an official NWOCR tea towel.
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 artist list
Anchor Lane
Ashen Reach
Bad Touch
Bastette
Blackwater Conspiracy
Bootyard Bandits
Collateral
Daxx & Roxane
Dead Man's Whiskey
Dig Lazarus
Doomsday Outlaw
Elles Bailey
Empyre
Everyday Heroes
Gin Annie
Gorilla Riot
Häxan
Hollowstar
Jack J Hutchinson
King Creature
Mason Hill
Massive
Massive Wagons
Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
Revival Black
Rews
Ryders Creed
Scarlet Rebels
Shape Of Water
Skam
Sons Of Liberty
South Of Salem
Takeaway Thieves
The Dust Coda
The Hot Damn
The New Roses
These Wicked Rivers
Thundermother
Tomorrow Is Lost
Twister
Ward XVI
Wolf Jaw