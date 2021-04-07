NWOCR gets its own compilation album

If you've been paying attention, you'll have noticed the slow but steady rise of the New Wave Of Classic Rock, or NWOCR. Hell, we've even written about it. And now, in the spirit of NWOBHM compilations like Metal for Muthas and Metal for Muthas Volume II, NWOCR is receive its very own album.

The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 will be released on July 23, and is a 42-track roundup of NWOCR's rising stars, including many of the names that have been packing out Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week feature over the last few years.

Included are hopefuls like Bad Touch, Backwater Conspiracy, Bootyard Bandits, Gorilla Riot, Jack J Hutchinson, Revival Black, Ryders Creed, The Hot Damn, These Wicked Rivers and Thundermother, as well as some bands who've already achieved some chart success in The Dust Coda, Mason Hill and Massive Wagons.

"It blows my mind how fast the NWOCR thing has grown!" says Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills. "It’s literally exploded! They shine a real bright light on new bands all over the world, and it's a real honour to be a part of this official NWOCR compilation album!"

“We’ve been looking into the possibility of putting together a NWOCR compilation CD since last year, and thought that right now would be absolutely perfect timing to release the definitive version of a set of tracks from bands who together define the genre", says Richard Brindley, from the NWOCR Facebook Group.

He continues: “We want to get this CD high up into the UK compilation chart, and raise the profile of the movement and the bands to a massively wider audience. This could be the truest execution of people power; a compilation by the community, for the community."

The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 is available to pre-order now on double CD. There's no vinyl or downloadable version, but there is an official NWOCR tea towel.

The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 artist list

Anchor Lane

Ashen Reach

Bad Touch

Bastette

Blackwater Conspiracy

Bootyard Bandits

Collateral

Daxx & Roxane

Dead Man's Whiskey

Dig Lazarus

Doomsday Outlaw

Elles Bailey

Empyre

Everyday Heroes

Gin Annie

Gorilla Riot

Häxan

Hollowstar

Jack J Hutchinson

King Creature

Mason Hill

Massive

Massive Wagons

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

Revival Black

Rews

Ryders Creed

Scarlet Rebels

Shape Of Water

Skam

Sons Of Liberty

South Of Salem

Takeaway Thieves

The Dust Coda

The Hot Damn

The New Roses

These Wicked Rivers

Thundermother

Tomorrow Is Lost

Twister

Ward XVI

Wolf Jaw