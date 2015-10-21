Novelists premiere new video for Echoes

Parisian punishers Novelists are releasing their new album Souvenirs next month, and are premiering the new video for Echoes right now with Metal Hammer!

Recorded in what looks like they’re parents’ living room, Novelists deliver a healthy dose of what they’re all about – progressive metalcore. Debut album Souvenirs is just around the corner, and to celebrate the furious French mob are coming to the UK for a string of dates with From Her Eyes. Dates below:

30 October : Hobos, Bridgend

31 October:Milo Bar, Leeds

1 November: The Black Heart, London

2 November: Corporation, Sheffield

3 November: Trillians, Newcastle

4 November: Bunker 13, Stoke On Trent

Novelists’ new album Souvenirs is out 6 November, via Arising Empire Records. Get your copy here.