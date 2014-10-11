Nothing deliver July The Fourth

Nothing have released a stream of their track July The Fourth.

It’s taken from Split – a 12-inch single featuring two tracks from Nothing and two from Whirr. It launches on November 18 and along with the music, a behind-the-scenes documentary will also be included. It’s currently available to pre-order via Run For Cover Records.

Nothing guitarist Brandon Setta says of the track: “I guess it’s just about being hung up on something and using any method, no matter how extreme, to erase it from your brain just to obtain some sort of freedom.”

They released their debut album Guilty Of Everything earlier this year through Relapse Records and have announced five UK dates.

Tour dates

Nov 21: Brighton Green Door Store

Nov 22: Birmingham The Oobleck

Nov 23: Glasgow Broadcast

Nov 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Nov 25: London Birthdays