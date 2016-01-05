Not By Sight launch Stand lyric video

Not By Sight have released a video for their track Stand.

The song features Evanescence guitarist Troy McLawhorn, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose and singer Jane Train. Former Stuck Mojo bassist Corey Lowery is also involved with the project as co-writer and producer.

Train tells Bravewords: “Stand is about overcoming adversity in life and using that adversity to strengthen and elevate you.”

The band’s live lineup consists of Train, McLawhorn, guitarist Virus, bassist Rek Mohr and drummer Ryan Bennett.