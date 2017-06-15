Northlane confirmed as Tech-Fest headliners

Northlane have been confirmed as the final headline act for this year’s Tech-Fest.
The Metal Hammer-sponsored event will take place at Newark Showground, UK, on July 6-10.
The Australian outfit will join previously announced headliners The Black Dahlia Murder and Textures, while other artists confirmed for the summer festival include Chelsea Grin, Obscura, The Algorithm, The Faceless, Beyond Creation, Igorrr, Uneven Structure, Humanity’s Last Breath, Exivious, Panzerballett, Persefone, DSME, Virvum, Ghost Iris, James Norbert Ivanyi, Sleep Token and Dreamwaves.
Organisers say: “Tech-Fest 2017 is starting off with their heaviest line-up to date – and this looks set to be the festival’s best year.”
The festival have also announced that Loki Films are an event sponsor while Carillion Guitars will be sponsoring the main stage and ticket agents Gigantic are sponsoring the second stage.
Tickets are available directly through the Tech-Fest website, while a full list of all names announced so far can be found below.
Tech-Fest 2017 lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder
Textures
Northlane
Chelsea Grin
Obscura
Aborted
The Haarp Machine
Beyond Creation
Igorrr
The Arusha Accord
Hacktivist
Rolo Tomassi
Uneven Structure
Ingested
The Algorithm
Martyr Defiled
Humanities Last Breath
Oceans Ate Alaska
Exivious
Panzerballet
Dyscarnate
Carcer City
Persefone
Drewsif Stalin
Exist Immortal
Sarah Longfield
Oni
Alaska
Virvum
The Fine Constant
Red Seas Fire
Shattered Skies
The Colour Line
Maxi Curnow
Within Destruction
Aenimus
Toska
Ghost Iris
Harbinger
A Trust Unclean
Bear
James Norbert Ivanyi
Novena
The Royal
Valis Ablaze
Hieroglyph
The Parallax Method
Pteroglyph
Borders
Core Of IO
Dialects
FRCTRD
Sentience
Fraktions
Nycosia
Dream Waves
