Northlane confirmed as Tech-Fest headliners

Northlane have been confirmed as the final headline act for this year’s Tech-Fest.

The Metal Hammer-sponsored event will take place at Newark Showground, UK, on July 6-10.

The Australian outfit will join previously announced headliners The Black Dahlia Murder and Textures, while other artists confirmed for the summer festival include Chelsea Grin, Obscura, The Algorithm, The Faceless, Beyond Creation, Igorrr, Uneven Structure, Humanity’s Last Breath, Exivious, Panzerballett, Persefone, DSME, Virvum, Ghost Iris, James Norbert Ivanyi, Sleep Token and Dreamwaves.

Organisers say: “Tech-Fest 2017 is starting off with their heaviest line-up to date – and this looks set to be the festival’s best year.”

The festival have also announced that Loki Films are an event sponsor while Carillion Guitars will be sponsoring the main stage and ticket agents Gigantic are sponsoring the second stage.

Tickets are available directly through the Tech-Fest website, while a full list of all names announced so far can be found below.

Tech-Fest 2017 lineup

The Black Dahlia Murder

Textures

Northlane

Chelsea Grin

Obscura

Aborted

The Haarp Machine

Beyond Creation

Igorrr

The Arusha Accord

Hacktivist

Rolo Tomassi

Uneven Structure

Ingested

The Algorithm

Martyr Defiled

Humanities Last Breath

Oceans Ate Alaska

Exivious

Panzerballet

Dyscarnate

Carcer City

Persefone

Drewsif Stalin

Exist Immortal

Sarah Longfield

Oni

Alaska

Virvum

The Fine Constant

Red Seas Fire

Shattered Skies

The Colour Line

Maxi Curnow

Within Destruction

Aenimus

Toska

Ghost Iris

Harbinger

A Trust Unclean

Bear

James Norbert Ivanyi

Novena

The Royal

Valis Ablaze

Hieroglyph

The Parallax Method

Pteroglyph

Borders

Core Of IO

Dialects

FRCTRD

Sentience

Fraktions

Nycosia

Dream Waves

