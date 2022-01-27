Nordic Giants release striking short film for Faceless

Mysterious post-rock duo Nordic Giants have released a striking new short film for their song Faceless, which you can watch in full below. It's the first new music to be released from the band's upcoming album Symbioisis which will be released through Kscope on February 4.

"This film touches upon the symbology surrounding the mythical ouroboros symbol - or snake swallowing its own tail," the band explain. It’s an allegory for the trappings of life, where every soul is accountable for their own path, but often chooses to remain in the comforts of ignorance or self sabotage.

"It’s a little dark, but it’s also quite funny! A huge thank you to our good friend and actor Simon Brice, who literally got dragged through hell and back whilst filming and also to Nathan M Hetherington for his production assistance. Make sure you find a big screen, set the quality to high and turn your speakers up or headphones loud!"

Faceless features vocals from Alex Hedley, who features on the album, as does guest vocalist Freyja.

Symbiosis is the duo's second studio album, following on from the success of 2015 debut A Sèance of Dark Delusions and their 2017 documentary/soundtrack project, Amplify Human Vibration.

Nordic Giants will tour the UK in February with Norwegian post-punk outfit Årabrot as support.

You can read the very first Nordic Giants magazine interview in the next issue of Prog Magazine, on sale Februaayr 4.

Pre-order Symbiosis.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.