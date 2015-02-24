Nordic Giants announce UK tour

Nordic Giants have announced a seven-date headline UK tour.
The “elusive duo” of Loki and Roka take to the road in May following the release of their debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions. It will launch on April 20 via Kscope.
It’s a largely instrumental record, said to feature “heavy orchestral brutality through progressive guitar, drum and brass paired with beautiful and haunting electronics.”
Their live set will contain short films which combine illustration, animation and actor-led stories which tie in with the pair’s music. They’ve released a trailer to mark the announcement. View it below.
Tickets are now on sale direct from Nordic Giants’ website or through bandsintown.com.
Last month they issued a stream of the track Rapture featuring Beth Cannon on vocals.
Tour dates
May 03: Leeds Brundenell Social Club
May 04: London Village Underground
May 05: Manchester Deaf Institute
May 06: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre
May 08: Nottingham Contemporary
May 09: Brighton Concorde 2
May 10: Bristol The Lantern
A Seance Of Dark Delusions tracklist
- Elysian Dreams 2. Evolve Or Perish 3. Rapture – featuring Beth Cannon 4. Give Fight To The Imagination – featuring Freya 5. Dissolve – featuring Saturday Sun 6. Illuminate 7. Futures Dark - featuring Nadine Wild Palmer 8. Black Folds 9. A Thousand Lost Dreams