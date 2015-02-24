Nordic Giants announce UK tour

Nordic Giants have announced a seven-date headline UK tour.

The “elusive duo” of Loki and Roka take to the road in May following the release of their debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions. It will launch on April 20 via Kscope.

It’s a largely instrumental record, said to feature “heavy orchestral brutality through progressive guitar, drum and brass paired with beautiful and haunting electronics.”

Their live set will contain short films which combine illustration, animation and actor-led stories which tie in with the pair’s music. They’ve released a trailer to mark the announcement. View it below.

Tickets are now on sale direct from Nordic Giants’ website or through bandsintown.com.

Last month they issued a stream of the track Rapture featuring Beth Cannon on vocals.

May 03: Leeds Brundenell Social Club

May 04: London Village Underground

May 05: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 06: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre

May 08: Nottingham Contemporary

May 09: Brighton Concorde 2

May 10: Bristol The Lantern

A Seance Of Dark Delusions tracklist