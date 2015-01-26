Nordic Giants share Rapture

“Elusive duo” Nordic Giants will launch debut album A Seance Of Dark Delusions on April 6 via Kscope – and they’ve released a stream of lead track Rapture.

The mainly instrumental work of Loki and Roka is described as “beautifully apocalyptic” and “exploring the deep breadths of sonic and visual art.” It’s likened to work by Pink Floyd, 65daysofstatic and Sigur Ros.

Nordic Giants tour Europe with Solstafir starting this week. UK tour dates are to be announced in due course.

