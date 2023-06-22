Noel Gallagher thinks that Guns N' Roses headlining Glastonbury is "mad", and not in a good way: "Are you being serious? That’s crazy sh*t"

Noel Gallagher is never shy about voicing his opinions, and on the eve of this weekend's Glastonbury festival, the former Oasis man has declared that he considers the idea of Guns N' Roses headlining the event to be "crazy shit".

This year's festival has received criticism for its choice of Pyramid Stage headliners - Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John - and its the inclusion of Axl Rose's band which has baffled Gallagher, it appears.



“I thought, ‘What? Are you being serious? That’s crazy shit’,” he tells UK tabloid newspaper the Daily Star. “When you think of all the huge British artists who’ve had albums out this past year, having Guns N’ Roses headlining the Saturday is mad.”

Exactly why having a non-British headliner is blowing Gallagher's mind is unclear: last year's festival featured two American headliners in Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar. Famously, in 2008, the singer/songwriter declared that he "was not having hip-hop at Glastonbury" after hearing that Jay-Z had been booked to headline, insisting that it was "wrong": the rapper responded by starting his Glastonbury set by strumming Oasis hit Wonderwall.

Fans of meat and potatoes rock n' roll made in Britain will be delighted to hear that Oasis' former leader will return to Worthy Farm at some point in the future.

"There’s always next year to go back to Glastonbury – I’m not going anywhere," Gallagher says.

Gallagher's High Flying Birds are currently on tour in the US with Garbage, and the singer has found audience reactions to material from his new album rather lukewarm.

“[It’s] terrible" he tells Rolling Stone. "I’m starting off with [four or] five new ones. People should have bought the fucking album, then, shouldn’t they?”.

Gallagher continues, "So they’re gonna stand there with their mouths open thinking, ‘What the fuck is this?’ I should advise them to go to their preferred streaming service.”