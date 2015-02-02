No Sin Evades His Gaze are Filth

The tech metal newbies No Sin Evades His Gaze have given Metal Hammer the premiere of their new video for Filth.

Taken from the band’s debut album Age Of Sedation, Filth is the follow-up single to the title track. Speaking about the video, the band say: “While the Age Of Sedation video had quite a large, epic scope to fit the theme, we wanted Filth to be more fast-paced and somewhat chaotic. We had the idea of having the camera actually been pushed and thrown into the following shot to give the visuals quite a fluid and aggressive look. We’re all incredibly stoked with the results!”

NSEHG are due to announce tour dates soon. Keep an eye on their official website.