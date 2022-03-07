Colin Edwin sets up special Bandcamp page to raise money for Ukraine

Former Porcupine Tree bass player Colin Edwin has, along with fellow Burnt Belief band member Jon Durant set up a Bandcamp page with the music they've made with Ukrainian musicians to help raise funds for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

"In an attempt to help the relief efforts the albums I’ve made in collaboration with Ukrainian musicians, namely the Astarta/Edwin and EDK releases (and others forthcoming.) are now available on a new Bandcamp page set up specifically to raise funds for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal," says Edwin.

"As well as raising funds, I think it’s important that Ukrainian music, perhaps lesser known outside the country, is able to reach as many people as possible, in order to present an example of something positive from Ukraine, and to let the wider world know that Ukrainians posses a distinct and rich culture of their own, so therefore everything will be available on a 'pay as you like' basis, and will remain so, but I would like to encourage everyone who can, to please make a donation to aid the humanitarian efforts.

"The war in Ukraine is destroying the lives of many people, and the musicians I’ve made these recordings with have, along with many of their compatriots, had their lives completely upended, please share, tweet, download, donate.

"The bulk of these recordings are based around traditional folk forms and melodies, passed from one generation to the next, long may they continue to be so..."

You can find the Humanitarian Aid Through Music Bandcamp page here.