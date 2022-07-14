Nita Strauss’ replacement in Alice Cooper's band has been revealed

Following the surprise departure of guitarist Nita Strauss from his touring band, Alice Cooper has welcomed an old friend back into the family, namely former guitarist Kane Roberts.

Known for his muscular physique and his trademark machine gun-style guitar, Roberts played on Cooper's 1986 album Constrictor album, and 1987's Raise Your Fist and Yell, before launching a solo career, and subsequently playing with Phoenix Down.

Roberts will rejoin Cooper for his upcoming Detroit Muscle shows in the US.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming back Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October," says Alice. "We've been friends all this time, and he's always been one of my favourite guitarists. He's bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour.



"We've always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it's very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It's gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!"



Here's a reminder of Roberts' first stint with the Ghoulfather of shock rock.

Earlier this week, Nita Strauss revealed that she has left Cooper's band following their final European show of the summer, which took place at Törebodafestivalen in Toreboda, Sweden on July 9.

In an Instagram post, she added that her solo summer festival dates have been cancelled too, but stresses that there is "no drama whatsoever". No other details were offered about the decision to leave or what her future plans are.

The statement reads: "After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.



"I am not pregnant! There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full – in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.



"The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare. I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful."