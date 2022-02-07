Nine Inch Nails announce US tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced their first headline tour in four years.

Trent Reznor’s band have announced spring dates in three southern US states, and a longer autumn run, to include two shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and a special homecoming gig in Cleveland with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb in support.

Nine Inch Nails will visit:

Apr 28: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Apr 30: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 01: Franklin First Bank Amphitheater, TN



Sep 02: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 03: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 07: Troutdale Edgefield, OR

Sep 09: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 11: The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA

Sep 15: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Sep 16-18: Los Angeles Primavera Sound, CA

Sep 24: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

The Cleveland show is a One Night Only event that also includes fellow industrial music legends Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, February 11, at 10am local time. A fan presale will begin 72 hours earlier, at 10am on February 8.

Nine Inch Nails were originally scheduled to tour in 2020 and 2021, but scrapped both sets of shows because of the pandemic.

In April last year, Trent Reznor said he would be working on new material with Nine Inch Nails “as soon as probably tomorrow.”

NIN’s creative mastermind made his statement following his Oscar win for Best Original Score for Pixar's Soul, which he shared alongside bandmate Atticus Ross and the film’s music director Jon Baptiste.

Asked about the possibility of new NIN material, Reznor promised there was “stuff coming up the pike soon.”