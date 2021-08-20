Nine Inch Nails and the Cadillac Three cancel dates as Delta variant surges

Nine Inch Nails have cancelled the rest of their shows this year, suggesting that it's too soon for a return to normal live activity.

In a statement on their website, the band say, "It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year.

"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Nashville rockers the Cadillac Three have cancelled their remaining shows this month after lap steel player/bassist Kelby Ray tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID 19.

“When we returned to touring this summer, we were all vaccinated and hopeful that things were looking up for the fall and beyond," wrote the band. "However, as COVID cases have gotten worse again, we have been increasingly worried about the uncertainty of what we could be bringing home to our families on Sunday after a weekend on the road.

“Then we got the news that Kelby got COVID. That was the last thing we wanted to happen - and the future of what to do with our current tour became more uncertain."

They add: "This is a statement about family, music, and the love of touring. It’s not perfect - but, we truly think it is imperative right now to try and help alleviate the severity of the virus and to do our best to protect everyone around us."

The band's upcoming shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 1 and 2 are still scheduled to take place, but the venue will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID test to gain entry.

Other band's who've insisted on proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test as a prerequisite to attend their shows include Phish, Maroon 5, the Foo Fighters, The Killers, Jason Isbel, and Dead & Co. Promotor Live Nation requires the same for its events in the UK and USA.

Other acts to have cancelled shows out of an abundance of caution or because of positive tests within touring parties include Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks, Bruce Dickinson, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Tesla, Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Shinedown, James Taylor, and Bonnie Raitt.