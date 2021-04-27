Trent Reznor working on new Nine Inch Nails material “as soon as probably tomorrow” following Oscars win

Trent Reznor has revealed his plans to start working on new material with Nine Inch Nails “as soon as probably tomorrow.”

The news came to light following Reznor’s Oscar win for Best Original Score for Pixar's Soul, shared alongside bandmate Atticus Ross and music director Jon Baptiste, at the 93rd Academy Awards this weekend.

The NIN frontman was questioned backstage about the possibility of any future material with the band, to which he revealed there to be “stuff coming up the pike soon.”

He continues: “Ten years ago, when we did The Social Network, which is the first film that we worked on, it was such a great experience. We just came out of it inspired and re-energised, and it was working on a medium we hadn’t done before and learned so much, that we felt like, hey, lets do a Nine Inch Nails record; let go on tour.”

Adding some details about his typical work schedule, the vocalist explains: “What we’ve tried to do since is break up where we do some rock music, we come back and do some film work.”

“We’ve just three pretty big films in Watchmen, Mank and Soul in a row. We should be on tour but COVID has prevented that. We are planning working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as, probably tomorrow.”

Soul also won the duo Best Original Score at the Golden Globes and BAFTA’s earlier this year. Reznor and co. won their first Academy award for Best Original Score with The Social Network in 2011.

