Nik Turner releases video for new song Out Of Control

Former Hawkwind member Nik Turner has released a new promo video for the song Out Of Control, "a super-collider of rollicking psych rock that unites saxophone and guitar in spectacular fashion", which you can watch below.

The track is taken from Turner's latest album, The Final Frontier, which is out now on Cleopatra Records.

The new album, "a set of psychedelic freak-out grooves that will take listeners on a journey they won’t soon forget," according To Turner, features collaborations with former Hawkwind band mates Simon House and Paul Rudolph as well as Die Krupss' Jurgen Engler, Nicky Garrett and Jason Willer from UK Subs.

The full tracklisting for The Final Frontier is:

1. Out Of Control

2. Interstellar Aliens

3. Thunder Rider

4. The Final Frontier Part 1

5. Back To The Ship

6. Calling The Egyptians

7. Strange Loop

8. The Final Frontier Part 2

9. PAD4