Nightwish reschedule postponed European dates

Nightwish have announced that they have rescheduled European tour dates that they'd previously been forced to postpone.

The Finnish prog metallers will headline London's SSE Wembley Arena on December 12. Now they have added dates for Birmingham and Dublin to their European tour for November and December 2022.

"The band will present some tracks from their current studio album Human. :II: Nature. and maintain their reputation as one of the best live bands in existence," Nighhtwish said in a statement. "Being known for unique stage designs and incredible pyro effects, Nightwish promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey - once again. International quintet Amorphis will be special guests on this tour, with the billing completed by industrial band Turmion Kätilöt."

Nightwish will play:

Nov 22: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena

Nov 25: GER Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov 27: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Nov 30: FRA Paris Accor Arena

Dec 1: GER Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome

Dec 2: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal

Dec 4: AUS Vienna Stadthalle

Dec 5: GER Munich Olympiahalle

Dec 6: ITA Milan Lorenzini District

Dec 9: GER Frankfurt Festhalle

Dec 10: GER Bamberg Brose Arena

Dec 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena

Dec 13: GER Leipzig QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

Dec 14: POL Gliwice Arena

Dec 16: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion

Dec 18: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Dec 20: HUN Budapest, Sportarena

Dec 21: CZE Prague O2 Arena