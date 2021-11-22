Nightwish reschedule postponed European dates

Nightwish have announced that they have rescheduled European tour dates that they'd previously been forced to postpone.
The Finnish prog metallers will headline London's SSE Wembley Arena on December 12. Now they have added dates for Birmingham and Dublin to their European tour for November and December 2022.
"The band will present some tracks from their current studio album Human. :II: Nature. and maintain their reputation as one of the best live bands in existence," Nighhtwish said in a statement. "Being known for unique stage designs and incredible pyro effects, Nightwish promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey - once again. International quintet Amorphis will be special guests on this tour, with the billing completed by industrial band Turmion Kätilöt."
Nightwish will play:
Nov 22: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena
Nov 25: GER Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
Nov 27: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Nov 18: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Nov 30: FRA Paris Accor Arena
Dec 1: GER Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome
Dec 2: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal
Dec 4: AUS Vienna Stadthalle
Dec 5: GER Munich Olympiahalle
Dec 6: ITA Milan Lorenzini District
Dec 9: GER Frankfurt Festhalle
Dec 10: GER Bamberg Brose Arena
Dec 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena
Dec 13: GER Leipzig QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
Dec 14: POL Gliwice Arena
Dec 16: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion
Dec 18: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Dec 20: HUN Budapest, Sportarena
Dec 21: CZE Prague O2 Arena