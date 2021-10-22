Nightwish update European tour dates, postpone Dublin and Birmingham gigs

Nightwish have tweaked their upcoming European tour schedule, postponing some previously announced dates until 2022.

A statement from the Finnish symphonic metal troupe reveals that ongoing, fluid Covid-19 restrictions in different European territories forced their hand in redrawing their tour itinerary.

The band’s statement reads:

"Dearest fans,

we are happy to confirm the following European concert dates for 2021:



14.11. OSLO, SPEKTRUM NO

22.11. AMSTERDAM, ZIGGO DOME NL (sold out)

23.11. AMSTERDAM, ZIGGO DOME NL (sold out)

30.11. BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST SPORTARÉNA HU

10.12. ANTWERP, LOTTO ARENA BE

13.12. LONDON, SSE ARENA WEMBLEY UK

19.12. VIENNA, STADTHALLE AT

20.12. PRAGUE, O2 ARENA CZ

29.12. TAMPERE, UROS AREENA FI

30.12. HELSINKI, ICE HALL FI



These are the only shows for 2021. Due to various Covid restrictions, we have had to postpone the rest of the European tour dates to 2022 and we will announce the new dates as soon as possible. Hold on to your tickets! We would also like to kindly remind you that proof of vaccination and/or recovery will be required to enter these shows. We heartily thank you for your patience in these peculiar times and hope to see as many of you as possible very soon!



Nightwish"

Affected gigs include the band’s previously announced dates at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, originally due to take place on November 18, and Dublin's 3Arena, originally scheduled for November 17.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

In May, Tuomas Holopainen revealed that he was already “immersed in gathering up some ideas for the new Nightwish album”, and has actually booked a studio to record it in the summer of 2023.