“It feels like the start of something heavier and more direct”: Nightwish’s Floor Jansen returns with metallic new single Run and announces 2027 tour dates

Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen is back with a new solo single called Run.

The song brings the Dutch singer back to her symphonic metal roots, following her detour into pop-rock with her 2023 debut solo album Paragon. It also likely precedes the release of her second album, which is as-yet-unannounced. Listen below.

Jansen comments: “To me, Run is about no longer making yourself smaller to fit into a shape that was never yours. It’s about taking off the mask, trusting your own movement, and daring to be seen that way. Musically, it feels like the start of something heavier and more direct, but still honest, still melodic, still completely me.”

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To accompany the release, the singer has announced details of a 2027 European and South American tour. The European leg will kick off on January 14 at Trix in Antwerp, Belgium and wrap up at 013 at Tilburg, Netherlands on February 13. The sole UK date will take place at Electric Brixton in London on January 16.

The South American leg will be a three-show run kicking off at an undisclosed venue in Santiago, Chile on April 22, before continuing through Bangers Open Air festival in São Paulo, Brazil on April 24 and another unknown venue at Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 25.

All dates are available below. Tickets can be bought now via Jansen’s website.

Jansen, who joined Nightwish as a touring vocalist in 2012 before going full-time in 2013, confirmed last year that she has been recording her second solo album, from which Run is likely taken. Talking to Metal Hammer in 2024, she said that one song on the upcoming album dates back to before the birth of her second daughter Lucy in October 2023.

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“Nothing is finished yet,” she teased, “but it will come.”

Jansen is continuing her solo career while Nightwish remain on live hiatus. Before the release of the Finnish stars’ latest album, 2024’s Yesterwynde, they confirmed that they will not perform again until the next album cycle kicks off. The reasons for the hiatus have never been fully explained, with the band calling them “personal” in a statement. Jansen hinted to Hammer that the lineup doesn’t currently have the “energy” to tour.

“Everything with Nightwish, we’ve done with 120 percent,” she said, “but if you don’t have the energy to do that, it’s better to take a break. It’s as simple as that. It would be great to play it but…”

As well as hitting the road in 2027, Jansen will tour mainland Europe this summer and play two standalone shows in the Netherlands in October and November. Her next performance will be at the Bospop festival in Weert, Netherlands on July 9.

Floor Jansen - RUN (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On