Nightwish finish mixing 8th album

Nightwish have completed mixing their upcoming 8th album Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Due on March 30 via Nuclear Blast, the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum is the Finnish band’s first record to feature new singer Floor Jansen and now full-time member Troy Donockley and will include a guest appearance by leading atheist Professor Richard Dawkins.

Working alongside producer Tero Kinnunen, the group have been issuing video updates documenting their progress in the studio. Fans will get their first listen to new music with the release of the lead track, Elan, on February 13.

Mainman Tumoas Holopainen reveals he, Kinnen and longtime collaborator Mikko Karmila have completed mixing the album and will now join mastering engineer Mika Jussila for the next step in the production process.

He says: “Happy and finished. Tero will be able to light his fireplace for the whole winter with his notes for mixing the last song of the album.

“A massive thank you for Mikko and Tero, brilliant job, as always. Onto Mika`s lair next.”

Nightwish will return to live action in April when they launch a North American tour, with European shows set to start in June – including a 24-hour cruise from Turku, Finland on June 8.