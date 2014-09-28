Nightwish add cruise to tour

Nightwish have confirmed a 24-hour cruise as part of their 2015 world tour plans.

They’ll perform on a chartered ship when it sets sail from Turku, Finland, on June 8, returning the following day.

The band have already confirmed a run of US dates in April and May in support of their eighth studio album, expected early next year. Further show announcements are to follow, and the band have suggested more cruises will be included.

Nightwish promise an “amazing experience,” adding: “Have you ever even dreamt of spending 24 hours with Nightwish? Come and breathe the sea air.” Frontwoman Floor Jansen has shot an introductory video.

Tickets will be on sale on October 3. Find out more. The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum, after confirming the permanent addition of Floor Jansen and Troy Donockley to their lineup. They’re joined by Wintersun drummer Kai Hahto after Jukka Nevalainen decided to “step aside” due to an ongoing battle with chronic insomnia.