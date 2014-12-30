Trending

Nightwish reveal album mix video

View latest studio update for Endless Forms Most Beautiful, due in March

Nightwish have released another studio video documenting their progress on eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Tumoas Holopainen and co last week confirmed the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum would be released on March 30 via Nuclear Blast – and lead single Elan will appear on February 13.

It’s their first with vocalist Floor Jansen, and their first with piper and whistler Troy Donockley as a full-time member of the band. Drummer Jukka Nevalainen was replaced by Kai Hahto in the studio as a result of ongoing health issues.

In the clip below, Holopainen says: “I guess mixing an album could be compared to editing a movie – we have to arrange the clips into a dramatic arc, and find a balance.”

Nightwish’s next world tour kicks off on April 9 in North America, with dates confirmed until February 2016, and more to be confirmed between those shows.

