Nightwish reveal album mix video

Nightwish have released another studio video documenting their progress on eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Tumoas Holopainen and co last week confirmed the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum would be released on March 30 via Nuclear Blast – and lead single Elan will appear on February 13.

It’s their first with vocalist Floor Jansen, and their first with piper and whistler Troy Donockley as a full-time member of the band. Drummer Jukka Nevalainen was replaced by Kai Hahto in the studio as a result of ongoing health issues.

In the clip below, Holopainen says: “I guess mixing an album could be compared to editing a movie – we have to arrange the clips into a dramatic arc, and find a balance.”

Nightwish’s next world tour kicks off on April 9 in North America, with dates confirmed until February 2016, and more to be confirmed between those shows.