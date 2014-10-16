Nightwish album to include Dawkins guest spot

Nightwish have revealed leading atheist Professor Richard Dawkins as one of the guests on their upcoming album.

Dawkins – author of The God Delusion and The Selfish Gene – joined the Finnish prog metal outfit in an Oxford studio to record a vocal part for the band’s eighth album, due next year.

Nightwish posted pictures of Dawkins and the band on Facebook, along with the caption: “A fine day in Oxford recording Professor Richard Dawkins for the upcoming album.”

Keyboard player Tuomas Holopainen counts Dawkins as one of his favourite authors.

He previously said he imagines every song he writes as a short movie.