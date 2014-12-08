Nightwish detail Elan single

Nightwish have announced they will release a new single early next year.

The band will issue Elan on February 13 via Nuclear Blast. It is taken from their upcoming eighth album, due out later in the year. It will be their first record to feature new singer Floor Jansen and now full-time member Troy Donockley.

Mainman Tuomas Holopainen says the song is inspired by the woek of poet Walt Whitman.

He says: “Elan is a wonderful teaser for the full-length album, giving out a little taste, but revealing very little of the actual journey of grandeur to come.

“The underlying theme of the song is nothing less than the meaning of life, which can be something different for all of us. It’s important to surrender yourself to the occasional ‘free fall’ and not to fear the path less travelled by.”

”‘Oh, while I live to be the ruler of life, Not a slave. To meet life as a powerful conqueror, and nothing exterior to me will ever take command of me.’ This beautiful quote from my hero Uncle Walt was the starting point for writing Elan.

Nightwish recently revealed leading atheist Professor Richard Dawkins will appear as a guest on the upcoming album.

Elan tracklist