“A fantastical voyage through time, memory and the better angels of human nature”: Nightwish announce long-awaited new album Yesterwynde

Nightwish have announced their first studio album in four-and-a-half years, Yesterwynde.

The Finnish symphonic metal titans will release the record on September 20 via Nuclear Blast.

Yesterwynde’s lead single, Perfume Of The Timeless, will come out on May 21.

See the album’s track listing and cover art below.

Commenting on the new album, which follows 2020 double LP Human :||: Nature, Nightwish founder and keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen says: “Yesterwynde is a fantastical voyage through time, memory, and the better angels of human nature.

“Three years in the making, we’re thrilled beyond words to soon share our tenth album with the world!”

In February, Nightwish announced on social media that their then-unnamed studio album had been fully recorded, mixed and mastered.

The band revealed that they made the album with Tero Kinnunen as sound engineer, Mikko Karmila as mixing engineer and Mika Jussila as mastering engineer.

Speaking to Tuonela magazine in January, drummer Kai Hahto described Yesterwynde as a “heavier” album than Human :||: Nature.

“It’s not gonna be the same as Human :||: Nature,” he said (via Blabbermouth).

“Probably, let’s say that we go back to more heavy, heavier things on the new album, but also there’s a lot of, again, new winds to blow, so to speak. So, different new elements.

“But, of course, it’s still Nightwish, but, of course, we brought back the big symphony orchestra again to the new upcoming 10th album. Yeah, it’s gonna be exciting. And quite challenging music to play as well.”

Nightwish have previously stated that they will not tour to promote the release of Yesterwynde.

The band said in an April 2023 statement: “After the planned shows for June 2023 we will be ‘hanging up our spurs’ for an indeterminate time, as far as live concert performances go, and won’t be touring the next album.”

The reasons for the touring hiatus were described as “personal”, but separate from singer Floor Jansen’s then-pregnancy.

The vocalist gave birth to her second child in October 2023.

Nightwish – Yesterwynde track listing:

1. Yesterwynde

2. An Ocean Of Strange Islands

3. The Antikythera Mechanism

4. The Day Of...

5. Perfume Of The Timeless

6. Sway

7. The Children Of 'Ata

8. Something Whispered Follow Me

9. Spider Silk

10. Hiraeth

11. The Weave

12. Lanternlight