Nicks drops video for The Dealer

Stevie Nicks has released a single from her upcoming solo album.

The Fleetwood Mac star wrote single The Dealer with the band in the late 1970s when they were working on Tusk, but it was kept on ice until now.

It is taken from her solo album 24 Karat Gold, released on Monday, October 6.

Watch a lyric video for The Dealer below.

Nicks says the album features tracks she wrote throughout her career. They were re-recorded in Nashville and the record is her first release since 2011’s In Your Dreams.

She has been busy touring with Fleetwood Mac, with further shows lined up for later in the year.

24 Karat Gold tracklist