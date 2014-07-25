Stevie Nicks raids vault for solo effort

Stevie Nicks is set to release a solo album featuring tracks she wrote mostly between 1969 and 1987.

The Fleetwood Mac star will release 24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault on Monday, October 6. A limited edition 2LP version will be available a week earlier.

She says: “Each song is a lifetime. Each song has a soul. Each song has a purpose. Each song is a love story. They represent my life behind the scenes, the secrets, the broken hearts, the broken hearted and the survivors. These songs are the memories — the 24 karat gold rings in the blue box. These songs are for you.”

It follows her 2011 solo effort In Your Dreams and will include photos taken by Nicks throughout her career. The deluxe photobook CD features 48 pages of pictures from her private collection alongside two bonus tracks.

She has been busy touring with Fleetwood Mac, with further shows lined up for later in the year.